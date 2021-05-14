See All Urologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Christopher King, MD

Urology
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.

Dr. King works at Parkview Health Urology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Indiana Urology PC
    2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-6667
  2. 2
    Northeast Internal Medicine Associates
    610 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-6667
  3. 3
    Northeast Indiana Urology PC
    1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-6667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Bluffton Regional Medical Center
  • Dupont Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Parkview DeKalb Hospital
  • Parkview Huntington Hospital
  • Parkview Noble Hospital
  • Parkview Whitley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Hydronephrosis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Kidney Cancer
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chlamydia Infections
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Yeast Infections
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • MDwise
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher King, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962637652
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
