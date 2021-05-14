Overview

Dr. Christopher King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. King works at Parkview Health Urology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.