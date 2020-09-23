Dr. Christopher King, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher King, DO
Dr. Christopher King, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit.
Administrative Office -neurologic Associates of Wisconsin1111 Delafield St Ste 105, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 542-9503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Neurologic Associates of Wisconsin Clinic at Aurora Health Center- WaukeshaW231N1440 Corporate Ct # 3001, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 896-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would highly recommend Dr King to anyone needing surgery! He was very professional and personable. He explained options and risks and the surgery was a great success. I could not be happier with the results and I am almost pain free after living with constant pain for a long time.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043228141
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.