Overview

Dr. Christopher King, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit.



Dr. King works at NEUROLOGIC ASSOCIATES OF WISCONSIN in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.