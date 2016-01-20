Dr. Christopher Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They completed their residency with UT Medical School @ Houston
Locations
-
1
Utah Cardiology - Farmington444 W Bourne Cir Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 264-5465MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim is very professional and takes time to listen. The receptionists are marginally friendly....but come across insensitive with concerns or questions. Especially if you are a new patient!
About Dr. Christopher Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UT Medical School @ Houston
