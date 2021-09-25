See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Khorsandi works at VIP Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Office
    9615 Brighton Way Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 622-9694
  2. 2
    VIP Plastic Surgery
    2779 Sunridge Heights Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 508-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Arthritis of the Wrist
Breast, Unilateral Giant
Aging Face
Arthritis of the Wrist
Breast, Unilateral Giant

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 25, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Khorsandi for various procedures since 2016 and he is the most knowledgeable, skillful and trustworthy plastic surgeons in Nevada. He truly cares about his patients and their well-being. Dr. Khorsandi's staff is also very attentive and helpful. Thank you Dr. Khorsandi, you rock! Deborah V.
    Deborah V. — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1235376377
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Villanova University
    • Plastic Surgery
