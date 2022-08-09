Dr. Christopher Keto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Keto, MD
Dr. Christopher Keto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Door County Medical Center.
BayCare Clinic Urological Surgeons2845 Greenbrier Rd Ste F400, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8280
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Door County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
For months, I had an array of different symptoms and knew something serious was wrong with me. But it was hard to find the source. Finally, a chest CT showed a renal cell carcinoma of my right kidney. It took a while to get an appointment to see Dr. Keto. And then it took 2 more months to get on the surgery schedule. But he removed my right kidney robotically and all those symptoms disappeared. I feel better than I have in years. He gave me my life back.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134446339
- Duke University
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General
- Akron General Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Urology
