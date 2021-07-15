Dr. Christopher Kenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kenney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kenney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Kenney works at
Locations
-
1
South Suburban Gastroenterology1085 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-2922
-
2
Thomas J Kenney MD Inc2110 Dorchester Ave Ste 210, Dorchester Center, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-9510
-
3
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
4
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenney?
Dr. Chris has been my gastro physician for approx 15 years...he is terrific...technically and patient relationship wise....highly efficient and accurate in his diagnosis and course of treatment.....a wonderful sense of humor !
About Dr. Christopher Kenney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497780548
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney works at
Dr. Kenney has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.