Overview

Dr. Christopher Kenney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Kenney works at South Suburban Gastroenterology in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Dorchester Center, MA and Norwell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.