Dr. Christopher Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Wellmont Medical Associates Inc271 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 274-8600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kennedy and his staff have treated me for heart disease for the past year. I have had nothing but good experiences.
About Dr. Christopher Kennedy, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
