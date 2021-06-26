Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD
Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Revivology11464 S Parkway Plaza Dr Ste 300, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 987-8653
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Yes I had my surgery done by him and in my view he did a fantastic job.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Craniofacial Institute, Ian T. Jackson, M.D.
- Detroit Med Ctr Wayne State U
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
