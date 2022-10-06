See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Kellner works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cerebrovascular Center
    1450 Madison Avenue Klingenstein Ctr # 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai West
    1000 10th Ave # 10G, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoaneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    On December 29, 2021, my daughter had a massive hemmoraghic stroke from an AVM and needed a craniotomy. We had the amazing fortune to have Dr. Kellner operate on her and later, replace her missing skull with a prosthetic. Everything went perfectly both times. But beyond his impressive technical skills, Dr. Kellner is the warmest, kindest and most comforting person. He was never too busy to return a text from a frantic mother, show a genuine interest in my daugher's recovery, explain images and information in a detailed and accessible way and give us his honest opinion. We will forever be grateful and he will always be in our hearts.
    Tamara E. — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1457504490
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kellner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kellner works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kellner’s profile.

    Dr. Kellner has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

