Overview

Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Kellner works at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.