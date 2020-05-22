Overview

Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Kavolus works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.