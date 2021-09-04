Overview

Dr. Christopher Kassar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kassar works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.