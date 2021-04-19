Dr. Christopher Karshner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karshner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Karshner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christopher Karshner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lumberton, NC.
Locations
Gane & Karshner DDS PA4309 Ludgate St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 816-1227
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
A+ service in all aspects. Dr. Karshner and his staff are not only friendly and professional, but take their time in making sure you're comfortable during the entire visit. They saw me at the scheduled time and treated me like family.
About Dr. Christopher Karshner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karshner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karshner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karshner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karshner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karshner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karshner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.