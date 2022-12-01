See All Ophthalmologists in Evergreen Park, IL
Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kardasis works at Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Hazel Crest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office
    3300 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-9494
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office
    17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 1200, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 799-3720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Trinity Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
AL Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis, Beta2-Microglobulinic Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Strabismus Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Iridogoniodysgenesis - Skeletal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Iridogoniodysgenesis, Type1 Chevron Icon
Iris Hypoplasia - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Familial Bilateral Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polyarteritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2022
    At my first appointment Dr. Kardasis was most informative, answered all my questions, made me feel at ease with the idea of cataract surgery. His skill I believe is extraordinary and bedside manner is exceptional. My second surgery was no different than the first - he was attentive before and after surgery, again quite informative, calming and reassuring. Follow up visits proved that any and all of my concerns were addressed, answered and cared for. I would not hesitate to recommend him for any and all eye care!
    Donald Perlut — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457402919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Institute
    Internship
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
