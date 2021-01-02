Dr. Christopher Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kane, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Regents of the University of California9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (760) 697-3000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
Va San Diego Healthcare System3350 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92161 Directions (858) 552-8585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
10 years ago Dr Kane removed my prostate cancer. I was on my feet in 2 days, back to teaching the next week (with the catheter still inside). Today I am cancer-free and also free of complications. I'm incredibly grateful.
About Dr. Christopher Kane, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
