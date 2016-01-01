Dr. Christopher Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jung, MD
Dr. Christopher Jung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Cape Urgent Care PC1353 N Mount Auburn Rd Ste B, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 332-8400
Southeast MO ENT Consultants150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 432, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-7173
Saint Francis Emergency Department211 Saint Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- U Mo Med Ctr
- Menorah Med Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
