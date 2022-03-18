Dr. Christopher Juels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Juels, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Juels, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN.
Dr. Juels works at
Locations
-
1
Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery35 Taylor Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 526-9518Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Tier 1 Orthopedic & Neurosurgery105 S Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 526-9518Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Juels?
Very impressed with the level of professionalism, knowledge and caring.
About Dr. Christopher Juels, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juels works at
Dr. Juels has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Juels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.