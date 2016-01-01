Overview

Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.