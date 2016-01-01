Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 801 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-7491
-
2
Nexgen Oncology Pllc12606 Greenville Ave Ste 185, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 739-1706
-
3
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Oncology and Infusion Center5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (682) 707-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679523625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
