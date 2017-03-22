Dr. Christopher Jones, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jones, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Jones, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Amarillo Podiatry P.A.4014 SW 34TH AVE, Amarillo, TX 79109 Directions (806) 353-1236Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is very passionate and cares about his patients. My plantar fasciitis is gone! Thanks to him!
About Dr. Christopher Jones, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982709051
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.