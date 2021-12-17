See All Plastic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Dr. Jones works at Christopher Jones, MD, PC in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Jones, MD, PC
    320 N Meridian St Ste 118, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Gynecomastia

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Jones, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1760514467
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Hospital For Cancer And Allied Diseases
Internship
  • Indiana University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Undergraduate School
  • Souther Methodist University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jones works at Christopher Jones, MD, PC in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

