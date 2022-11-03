Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics650 Carnegie Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Jones not only explained things clearly, he connected directly with my son who was the one who was hurt. He also remembered him from a previous visit 2 1/2 years before.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- CV Starr Hand Surgery Center
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Lafayette College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.