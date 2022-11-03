See All Hand Surgeons in Malvern, PA
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (167)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics
    650 Carnegie Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355 (800) 321-9999

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Dupuytren's Contracture
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Gout
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Disorders
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Hand Conditions
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sports Injuries
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Wrist Disorders
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Keystone Health Plan East
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    UPMC

    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Jones not only explained things clearly, he connected directly with my son who was the one who was hurt. He also remembered him from a previous visit 2 1/2 years before.
    Fellowship
    University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    New York University School of Medicine
    Lafayette College
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jones works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Malvern, PA.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

