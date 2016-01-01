Overview

Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Centre Medical/Surgical Assocs in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.