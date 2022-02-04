Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Locations
San Luis Obispo35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 541-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, responsive, professional.
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770562712
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.