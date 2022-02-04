Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Urology Associates of the Central Coast in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.