Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD

Radiation Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA, Fairfax, VA and Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Department
    4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 504-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 120, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 670-3349
  3. 3
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 391-4250
  4. 4
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Bldg B, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-0606
  5. 5
    Radiation Oncology Associates PC
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 100, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619330289
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

