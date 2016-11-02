Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Johnson works at Mercy Clin Fam Med/Obstetrics in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.