Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Mid Florida Surgical Associates in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.