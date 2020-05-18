See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Francesco Gargano, MD, PhD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cljohnsonmd PC
    22 W 48th St Ste 300, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 866-7123
  2. 2
    St.uke's - West Care Medical Associates
    10 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 206-6996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian, Spanish and Swahili
    NPI Number
    • 1477794105
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai
    Residency
    • King/Drew Medical Center
    Internship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Oxford University
