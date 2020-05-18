Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Cljohnsonmd PC22 W 48th St Ste 300, New York, NY 10036 Directions (877) 866-7123
St.uke's - West Care Medical Associates10 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 206-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a full tummy tuck and lipo of the flank on February 27,2020 and I must say I am Extremely happy with my results. Dr Johnson is amazing from beginning to end he mad me feel extremely comfortable and answered all my questions. My scar is below my bikini line and extremely thin and perfectly straight. I had Very little pain after surgery and it was due to the Dr giving me a pain ball which is a ball he insert u in and it delivers pain medication inside. My drains was well inserted. He removed everything within a weeks times and I healed Nicely. The doctor also provides you with his cell phone number and the number of his assistant if you have any questions or concerns, they get back to you extremely quickly. I will Be going back to Doctor Johnson for further procedures he is awesome.
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Russian, Spanish and Swahili
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai
- King/Drew Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Oxford University
