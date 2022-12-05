Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most organized Physicians group I have ever been too. From the check in to check out I experienced the most smiling faces in one place that I can remember. I met the nicest Dr., Dr.Johson, within 2 minutes of entering the exam room, that by the way boasted the cleanest and shiniest white floors I've ever seen. This Dr.truly got into the exam and dictated everything to his Med Asst who in turn typed everything he said into the computer, thus saving time in having to type it in at a later time, brilliant. This group operates like a well oiled machine and I would give more stars if I could. The time spent waiting,examination and check out was less than an hour. As they use ESript to send prescriptions to the phamacy I got a call from the pharmacy that my prescription was ready before I even got out of the parking lot. I wish all Physicians could see how this group works and learn from them. Dr. Johnson you were the first ENT I've ever seen and I'm sold on you. Thank you all.
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295931350
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Otitis Media and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
