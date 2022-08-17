Overview

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Rockingham, NC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Sandhills Emergency Physicians in Rockingham, NC with other offices in Raeford, NC and Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.