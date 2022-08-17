Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Rockingham, NC. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital - Richmond925 S Long Dr, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 235-2956
Firsthealth Primary Care and Cardiology6322 Fayetteville Rd, Raeford, NC 28376 Directions (910) 878-6730
Mcpc-9 LLC Dba First Health Surgical809 S Long Dr Ste K, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (800) 755-2500
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Johnson as my doctor. He is thorough, professional and goes out of his way in making sure all my questions are answered before he leaves. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184682841
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee
- Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Clemson University
- Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
