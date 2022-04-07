Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher John, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher John, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Pulmonary Associates11321 Interstate 30 Ste 306, Little Rock, AR 72209 Directions (501) 407-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Saline Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been taking my mother there for the last 10 years. Dr. John is caring and his staff goes above and beyond!
About Dr. Christopher John, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.