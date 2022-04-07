See All Cardiologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Christopher John, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (20)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Dr. Christopher John, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.

Dr. John works at Southwest Pulmonary Associates in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southwest Pulmonary Associates
    11321 Interstate 30 Ste 306, Little Rock, AR 72209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 407-0200

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Saline Memorial Hospital

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 07, 2022
    I have been taking my mother there for the last 10 years. Dr. John is caring and his staff goes above and beyond!
    Judy — Apr 07, 2022
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619974599
    • THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. John works at Southwest Pulmonary Associates in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. John’s profile.

    Dr. John has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

