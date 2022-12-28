Overview

Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Jimenez works at Bone Drs Orthopedic Care in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.