Dr. Christopher Jermak, MD
Dr. Christopher Jermak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Retina Consultants Western NY6637 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-1595
Retina Consultants Western NY6933 Williams Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 205-0151
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is wonderful
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619170354
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Jermak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jermak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jermak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jermak has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jermak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jermak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jermak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jermak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jermak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.