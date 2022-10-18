See All Psychiatrists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (31)
Overview

Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospital

Dr. Jenkins works at Christopher L Jenkins MD in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Recovery Medical, LLC
    576 Azalea Rd Ste 105, Mobile, AL 36609

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Conversion Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug Abuse
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Jenkins is very knowledgeable concerning Bipolar & medication to prescribe.
    Faye Sheffield — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Russian
    • 1003806274
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenkins works at Christopher L Jenkins MD in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Jenkins’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

