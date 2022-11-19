Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD
Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan and Munson Medical Center.
The Center for Plastic Surgery and Skin Care4110 Copper Ridge Dr Ste 242, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 929-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Petoskey Surgeons PC521 MONROE ST, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 929-7700
Mclaren Northern Michigan416 Connable Ave, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-4000
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Christopher Jefferies is a very compassionate, kind and caring surgeon. He is extremely skilled and meticulous in his surgical procedures. He wants the best outcome for his patients. His office staff is also very compassionate and helpful in caring for his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Christopher Jefferies and am so thankful I chose him as my surgeon for breast reduction surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1306003819
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Jeffries has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffries accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffries.
