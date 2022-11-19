See All Plastic Surgeons in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan and Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Jeffries works at STEVEN V THOMAS MD AND ASSOCIATES PC in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Petoskey, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Plastic Surgery and Skin Care
    4110 Copper Ridge Dr Ste 242, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 929-7700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Petoskey Surgeons PC
    521 MONROE ST, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 929-7700
    Mclaren Northern Michigan
    416 Connable Ave, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 487-4000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mclaren Northern Michigan
  • Munson Medical Center

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Christopher Jefferies is a very compassionate, kind and caring surgeon. He is extremely skilled and meticulous in his surgical procedures. He wants the best outcome for his patients. His office staff is also very compassionate and helpful in caring for his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Christopher Jefferies and am so thankful I chose him as my surgeon for breast reduction surgery.
    About Dr. Christopher Jeffries, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1306003819
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
