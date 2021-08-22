Dr. Christopher Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jarrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Jarrett, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Wilmington Health Cardiology1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3383
Piedmont Physicians at Kennesaw3525 Busbee Dr NW Ste 100, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 635-1812
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chritopher Jarrett is a caring, compassionate orthopedic doctor who gave me a total knee replacement July 2021. I followed all his directions to get ready for my surgery by seeing PT and doing all the exercises PT recommended to strengthen my quads. It paid off. Firstly, I had no bruising at all. I did the ice machine 20 minutes on 20 minutes off for a month. In-home PT started 2 days after surgery and that lasted 2 weeks before starting outpatient PT. He answered all of my questions and more. I won't hesitate to get my other knee done in the future. I highly recommend Dr. Christopher Jarrett.
About Dr. Christopher Jarrett, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083720916
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
