Dr. Christopher Janson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Janson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Janson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Atrium Medical Center and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Janson works at
Locations
-
1
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Atrium Medical Center
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janson?
The office has made a big turn around with new support from the office front desk.
About Dr. Christopher Janson, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1659425148
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Minnesota
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Janson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janson works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Janson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.