Dr. Christopher James, DO
Dr. Christopher James, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Diane Eden MD & Associates Inc.34900 Chardon Rd Ste 200, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 951-5600
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been seeing Dr. James for a few years now and he is excellent. I've been through a couple psychiatrists in my life but Dr. James has stood out to me as one of my favorites. He's super nice, he's attentive, he listens to any concerns or questions I have about my medication, and I have found him very easy to get a hold of for scheduling or random questions. As a young adult female, I have found a lot of psychiatrists didn't take me as seriously as I wanted to, or didn't provide the level of care I needed. Dr. James has always taken my concerns, questions, issues, or ideas seriously and provides support, encouragement, and truly is a "no BS, no-beat-around-the-bush" type of guy. He lets me know of any possible side effects right from the get-go. I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone battling anxiety, depression, ADHD/ADD, etc. especially young adult women. It's very hard to find a mental health doctor like Dr. James and I could not be happier to have found him!
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
