Dr. Christopher Ives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ives, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ives, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 150 S Ingleside St Ste 3, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
-
2
Richard L Snellgrove MD3 Medical Park, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ives?
Our whole family have been patients of Dr Ives since 1995. He has always taken very good care of us. Empathetic and thorough.
About Dr. Christopher Ives, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1477654010
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ives has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ives accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ives has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ives on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ives. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ives.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.