Dr. Christopher Ito, MD
Dr. Christopher Ito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
I’ve struggled greatly with nasal breathing troubles for the majority of my life — up until now. Before meeting Dr. Ito, I had tried a large variety, if not the entirety, of interventions available to me: medications, allergy shots, surgeries, etc. I started to feel hopeless that I would never be able to breathe normally. Then I met Dr. Ito; I had already anticipated that surgical intervention would be the best course of action, but he took the time to educate me on my conditions, and told me another route of surgery (than I had originally been referred for) would be the better choice. He gave me hope, and I trusted him. Surgery was scheduled for the end of May; quick, easy, and not too painful of a recovery. I’m a month out from surgery — my panic attacks, and anxiety overall have been extremely reduced, and I can sleep, just because of the fact that I can breathe. Dr. Ito is a breath of fresh air, literally. Dr. Ito, if you are reading this, thank you for changing my life.
About Dr. Christopher Ito, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487953907
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Albany Med Coll
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
