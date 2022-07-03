See All Otolaryngologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Christopher Ito, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Ito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Ito works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Umass Memorial Medical Center
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis
Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Sinusitis

Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Jul 03, 2022
    I’ve struggled greatly with nasal breathing troubles for the majority of my life — up until now. Before meeting Dr. Ito, I had tried a large variety, if not the entirety, of interventions available to me: medications, allergy shots, surgeries, etc. I started to feel hopeless that I would never be able to breathe normally. Then I met Dr. Ito; I had already anticipated that surgical intervention would be the best course of action, but he took the time to educate me on my conditions, and told me another route of surgery (than I had originally been referred for) would be the better choice. He gave me hope, and I trusted him. Surgery was scheduled for the end of May; quick, easy, and not too painful of a recovery. I’m a month out from surgery — my panic attacks, and anxiety overall have been extremely reduced, and I can sleep, just because of the fact that I can breathe. Dr. Ito is a breath of fresh air, literally. Dr. Ito, if you are reading this, thank you for changing my life.
    Amanda Rose — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Ito, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487953907
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Albany Med Coll
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
