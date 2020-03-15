Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irobunda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Irobunda works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irobunda?
Excellent. I am very happy to be his patient. He is trustworthy, honest, well spoken and one of the greatest doctors that I have ever had. I would recommend Dr. Irobunda to anyone looking for a top notch cardiologist.
About Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1265516223
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell and Columbia
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irobunda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irobunda accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irobunda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irobunda works at
Dr. Irobunda has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irobunda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Irobunda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irobunda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irobunda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irobunda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.