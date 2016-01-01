Overview

Dr. Christopher Ip, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Ip works at Northeast Urologic Surgery in North Andover, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA, Salem, NH and Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.