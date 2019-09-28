Dr. Christopher Ingelmo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingelmo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ingelmo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ingelmo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Hardin Medical Center, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Hardin Medical Center
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ingelmo is very trustworthy and professional yet caring and willing to spend time to enlighten the patient in a way that is understandable to the average patient. Easy to ask him questions and expect a knowledgeable answer. His bedside manner is excellent.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
