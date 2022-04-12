See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Christopher Ince, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Ince, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1001 12th Ave Ste 172, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 328-1010
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
    1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 328-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Patch Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 12, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Ince for about 15 years. He is absolutely awesome. He is very compassionate, treats patients with respect, great listener, and one of my friends, as well as my doctor. I can’t say enough good things about him!
    — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Ince, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780709493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Ince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ince has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ince has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ince.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

