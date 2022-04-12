Dr. Christopher Ince, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ince, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ince, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 12th Ave Ste 172, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 328-1010
-
2
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 328-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Ince for about 15 years. He is absolutely awesome. He is very compassionate, treats patients with respect, great listener, and one of my friends, as well as my doctor. I can’t say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Christopher Ince, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780709493
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Ince has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ince. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ince.
