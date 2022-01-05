Dr. Christopher Illick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Illick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Illick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Illick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Illick works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Associates687 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Illick combines both amazing bedside manner, and phenomenal intelligence. One of his best qualities is that he greatly listens to the concerns of his patients. He also - always - has time for his patients. Dr. Illick is keen to learn all new ideas about his specialty, and about medicine, in all of its comprised components. His staff at his facility are so likewise so smart, and hardworking, and kind. So many patients have such prized opinions....... In totality - this practice is such a blessing to society - for all of their excellence. They are so wonderful, overall, and Dr. Illick is one of the best doctors....... that one will ever find.
About Dr. Christopher Illick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Illick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Illick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Illick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Illick has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Illick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Illick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.