Dr. Ike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Ike, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Ike, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Jackson Hospital & Clinic1801 Pine St Ste 301, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 240-2335
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
About Dr. Christopher Ike, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043346893
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ike has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
