Dr. Huyck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Huyck, MD
Dr. Christopher Huyck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Arthritis Care2414 15th St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-1813Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Arthritis Care PC2 Emma Ln, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 682-7809Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Huyck and his team are terrific. This is the only place to go for a great rheumatologist in Troy NY!!
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033184585
- Albany Med Coll
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- U Ky Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
