Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD
Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hussussian works at
Locations
Bluemound Surgery CenterN4W22370 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 970-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hussussian is probably one of the best plastic surgeons in this time zone. He has done two difficult procedures on my elderly father in the last year. Both involved major reconstruction of his face and scalp due to several carcinomas. I can't say enough positive things about him. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- Wash U/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hussussian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussussian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussussian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussussian has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussussian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussussian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussussian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussussian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussussian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.