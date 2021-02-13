See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Parker, CO
Dr. Christopher Huser, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Huser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Huser works at MD Pain in Parker, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parker
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 130, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5945
    MD Pain
    6950 E Belleview Ave Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0787
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Nerve Block
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anesthesia
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Neck Pain
Interventional Pain Management
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Stellate Ganglion Block
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2021
    Moved from out of state. Former pain managment physcians excellent. Experience high anxiety with new physcians as i have a complex medical history plus with all the new regulations and policies being placed on pain management it creates a first time appointment feeling of untrust and vulnerability. I was impressed by how kind and courteous the staff and doctors were at this office. I immediately felt welcomed and my appointment was on time. Dr. Huser was extremely patient with me and took the time to listen. I soon felt at ease with him. He was professional, compassionate, and empathetic to my issues. I also see Ashley who is absolutely amazing. She listens, doesnt rush, helps figure out what is the best plan of treatment for you and truly cares about your well being and quality of life. I highly recommend this office. Thank you Dr Huser, Ashley, and all of wonderful office staff for being so amazing !!!
    Mel — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Huser, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1932206604
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
