Dr. Christopher Hupfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hupfeld, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Hupfeld works at
Locations
Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife1200 Garden View Rd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 536-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For very low metabolism which is NOT hypothyroidism, nor adrenals. He and nice interning Dr. listened very carefully to my long history, looked to match inherited genetics but could not find any family/gene patterns. Explained at length why "endochronolgy"as a specialty has historically been all about thyroid defects, and that my GP seemed to have hypothyroidism well handled. He knows when not to have a patient undergo irrelevant treatment, the letdown being in a courteous way. Some doctors of a "holistic" naturist approach would have had me acupunctured or worse with I am sure no favorable effects.
About Dr. Christopher Hupfeld, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hupfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hupfeld accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hupfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hupfeld has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hupfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hupfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.