Dr. Christopher Hunt, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Hunt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hunt works at Home Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Home Physicians Medical Group
    4849 Ronson Ct Ste 217, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1212
    Home Physicians Medical Group
    9619 Chesapeake Dr Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 279-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Christopher Hunt, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356384481
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hunt works at Home Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hunt’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

