Overview

Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med.



Dr. Hummel works at Ariston Home Health Inc in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.